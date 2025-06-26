Previous
The map by maggiemae
The map

This map is at the beginning of my travel diary in 1966. I completed this USA trip by myself and managed to come out alive and sane, Many stories in this diary - frankly I don't know how I did it!
Maggiemae

Wylie ace
That's impressive. But would you do it in today's USA?
June 26th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@pusspup I did it a Greyhound bus which offered $99 for 99 days wherever you want to go! Very much NO nowadays!
June 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Oh I think I remember that. How neat.
June 26th, 2025  
