Previous
Photo 4628
The map
This map is at the beginning of my travel diary in 1966. I completed this USA trip by myself and managed to come out alive and sane, Many stories in this diary - frankly I don't know how I did it!
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
3
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5919
photos
174
followers
76
following
1267% complete
4621
4622
4623
4624
4625
4626
4627
4628
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th June 2025 12:44pm
Tags
diary
,
map
,
1966
Wylie
ace
That's impressive. But would you do it in today's USA?
June 26th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@pusspup
I did it a Greyhound bus which offered $99 for 99 days wherever you want to go! Very much NO nowadays!
June 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh I think I remember that. How neat.
June 26th, 2025
