This was taken in Russia sometime that would be in the 1970's. My Mother's sister, Louie who decided to go to Russia to live in the 1930's believing that the Communist way of life was fair and had a good future. She was so wrong as the current head of Russia was Stalin who made it obvious as to who were important then. She is in the blue top and her daughter, Anne who is my cousin is on her left. There's a heap of stories here relating to this and there is no time or space - just memories!