Previous
Photo 4630
flamenco
A love of mine - learnt it for a few years and loved the dramatics of the dance. This was taken in Madrid and we learnt later, photos were not permitted. However, I'm glad I kept this one. Super on the Black!
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
3
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Tags
madrid
,
flamenco
Wylie
ace
well its a nice elicit shot. The flamenco we went to in Granada was terrific and still photography was allowed, but not video.
June 28th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@pusspup
You can't pretend with this dance - the best representation is emotional and personal!
June 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
A fabulous shot of a wonderful emotional dance, I love it and the music that accompanies it.
June 28th, 2025
