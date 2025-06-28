Previous
A love of mine - learnt it for a few years and loved the dramatics of the dance. This was taken in Madrid and we learnt later, photos were not permitted. However, I'm glad I kept this one. Super on the Black!
Wylie ace
well its a nice elicit shot. The flamenco we went to in Granada was terrific and still photography was allowed, but not video.
June 28th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@pusspup You can't pretend with this dance - the best representation is emotional and personal!
June 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
A fabulous shot of a wonderful emotional dance, I love it and the music that accompanies it.
June 28th, 2025  
