Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4631
Lily
I just noticed this flower starting to unfold outside our bedroom window. The low winter sun illuminated it and the camera seemed to make the surrounds black. Its a calla lily and has always been here in this place but seldom flowers!
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5922
photos
174
followers
69
following
1268% complete
View this month »
4624
4625
4626
4627
4628
4629
4630
4631
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th June 2025 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lily
Islandgirl
ace
Wow beautiful lighting!
June 29th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning - fav
June 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close