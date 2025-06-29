Previous
Lily by maggiemae
I just noticed this flower starting to unfold outside our bedroom window. The low winter sun illuminated it and the camera seemed to make the surrounds black. Its a calla lily and has always been here in this place but seldom flowers!
Islandgirl
Wow beautiful lighting!
Beryl Lloyd
Stunning - fav
