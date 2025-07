Tui

Today we were amazed and pleased to see at least 3 tuis in our winter kowhai. I had time to watch and try to catch at least one good shot. In the past few days, we have been quietly reading in our comfy lounge and listening to the tui song just outside the window and realising how special this is. We do have quite a number of mature trees around our small property and they obviously needed to be evergreen.

Not sure where his other leg is - they are not known for standing on one leg.