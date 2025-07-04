Next night..

Sign up
Photo 4635
He was in a different tree! This Tui allowed me to get reasonably close but I was front on and didn't get that wonderful curve of the beak.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
7
2
365
COOLPIX P1000
4th July 2025 3:00pm
again
tui
Wylie
ace
quite a maze of branches to navigate
July 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 4th, 2025
