Next night..

He was in a different tree! This Tui allowed me to get reasonably close but I was front on and didn't get that wonderful curve of the beak.
Maggiemae

Wylie ace
quite a maze of branches to navigate
July 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Nice
Nice
July 4th, 2025  
