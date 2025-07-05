Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4636
Enigma
When I took a photo of this flower in the middle or early winter, my identification app called it, "Chinese Sacred Lily"! I thought wow - then further on in the info more names... Jonquil - just one we are so familiar with!
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5927
photos
174
followers
70
following
1270% complete
View this month »
4629
4630
4631
4632
4633
4634
4635
4636
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
5th July 2025 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jonquil
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
AI is not always right, eh? Pretty flower
July 5th, 2025
Wylie
ace
I think I've spotted some down in my garden - must investigate!
July 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close