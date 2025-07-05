Previous
Enigma by maggiemae
When I took a photo of this flower in the middle or early winter, my identification app called it, "Chinese Sacred Lily"! I thought wow - then further on in the info more names... Jonquil - just one we are so familiar with!
5th July 2025

Maggiemae

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
AI is not always right, eh? Pretty flower
July 5th, 2025  
Wylie ace
I think I've spotted some down in my garden - must investigate!
July 5th, 2025  
