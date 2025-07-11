Previous
Dreary by maggiemae
Dreary

outside, but inside warm, lit up and the best to see this winter landscape outside!
I tried with various angles, but the reflections made it challenging.
Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It does look wintry and wet, but cosy inside!
July 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
You certainly created a lovely warmth inside.
July 11th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana @casablanca After this photo, I pulled all the curtains and turned on soft,table lamps in corners. It made me smile...
July 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to have the cosiness in the home while viewing the gloom of winter outside !
July 11th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl That is the magic of 365 - makes you look for the magic!
July 11th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I like the refection of your fire, it’s a nice contrast to the winter day outside.
July 11th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@happypat I didn't see the fire reflection in this shot. I had turned the TV off as it reflected too!
July 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 11th, 2025  
