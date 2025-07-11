Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4639
Dreary
outside, but inside warm, lit up and the best to see this winter landscape outside!
I tried with various angles, but the reflections made it challenging.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
8
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5930
photos
172
followers
70
following
1270% complete
View this month »
4632
4633
4634
4635
4636
4637
4638
4639
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
11th July 2025 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cold and wet
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
It does look wintry and wet, but cosy inside!
July 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
You certainly created a lovely warmth inside.
July 11th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
@casablanca
After this photo, I pulled all the curtains and turned on soft,table lamps in corners. It made me smile...
July 11th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to have the cosiness in the home while viewing the gloom of winter outside !
July 11th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
That is the magic of 365 - makes you look for the magic!
July 11th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
I like the refection of your fire, it’s a nice contrast to the winter day outside.
July 11th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@happypat
I didn't see the fire reflection in this shot. I had turned the TV off as it reflected too!
July 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close