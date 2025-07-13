Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4641
Lake action
This was in Queenstown and not today but I like the action. On the Lake here there was action all the time and our windows were high and above the water.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5932
photos
172
followers
70
following
1271% complete
View this month »
4634
4635
4636
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th May 2025 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
queenstown
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close