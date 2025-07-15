Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4643
Little bird
These little birds, 'ring eyes', native NZ birds are around our property every day. I put out leftover porridge and they dive in. This caught my eye with a few of them in the winter rhododendrons.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5935
photos
172
followers
70
following
1272% complete
View this month »
4636
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
4642
4643
Latest from all albums
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
1258
4642
4643
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th July 2025 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
nz
Joan Robillard
ace
He blends in
July 15th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Sweet capture! Good to have birds around to eat the insects.
July 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close