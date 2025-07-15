Little bird

Previous
These little birds, 'ring eyes', native NZ birds are around our property every day. I put out leftover porridge and they dive in. This caught my eye with a few of them in the winter rhododendrons.
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
He blends in
Sweet capture! Good to have birds around to eat the insects.
