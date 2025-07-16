Sign up
Photo 4644
My John
John was working on his Timeline together with ChatGPT''s help and making a sort of autobiography. He wanted a pic of himself to put in and I found this one which I think is so real and right. However he did not choose this one.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Pat Knowles
ace
Having met John a few times I think this one is a perfect photo. He looks a man of substance!
July 16th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@happypat
Doesn't really look in his ninety's , though, does he? In fact he is only 83 here but actually looks exactly like this photo now, today, 2025.
July 16th, 2025
katy
ace
Shame he didn't choose it. He looks so pensive and it is an excellent portrait MM FAV
July 16th, 2025
julia
ace
It's a great portrait .. perfect lighting..
July 16th, 2025
