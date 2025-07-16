Previous
My John by maggiemae
John was working on his Timeline together with ChatGPT''s help and making a sort of autobiography. He wanted a pic of himself to put in and I found this one which I think is so real and right. However he did not choose this one.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Maggiemae

ace
Pat Knowles ace
Having met John a few times I think this one is a perfect photo. He looks a man of substance!
July 16th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@happypat Doesn't really look in his ninety's , though, does he? In fact he is only 83 here but actually looks exactly like this photo now, today, 2025.
July 16th, 2025  
katy ace
Shame he didn't choose it. He looks so pensive and it is an excellent portrait MM FAV
July 16th, 2025  
julia ace
It's a great portrait .. perfect lighting..
July 16th, 2025  
