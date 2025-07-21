Sign up
Previous
Photo 4646
Everywhere
we go as potential photographers we look for 'beauty' or something different. And then the next difference happens with our determination with balance, cropping - with focus, and background. 365 shows this with every shot our eyes see!
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
6
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5938
photos
172
followers
70
following
1272% complete
4639
4640
4641
4642
4643
4644
4645
4646
4640
4641
1258
4642
4643
4644
4645
4646
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
19th July 2025 3:15pm
Tags
berries
Diana
ace
I love your background here, such beautiful bokeh.
July 21st, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
One learns as the years go by, Diana!
July 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beauty is always worth looking for and it is always there somewhere.
July 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Delightful
July 21st, 2025
Janice
ace
Lovely colour contrast. The search for something of visual interest and/or beauty in the everyday is the challenge of this project for me.
@casablanca
agree!
July 21st, 2025
Brian
ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 21st, 2025
