Previous
Everywhere by maggiemae
Photo 4646

Everywhere

we go as potential photographers we look for 'beauty' or something different. And then the next difference happens with our determination with balance, cropping - with focus, and background. 365 shows this with every shot our eyes see!
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
1272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love your background here, such beautiful bokeh.
July 21st, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana One learns as the years go by, Diana!
July 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beauty is always worth looking for and it is always there somewhere.
July 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Delightful
July 21st, 2025  
Janice ace
Lovely colour contrast. The search for something of visual interest and/or beauty in the everyday is the challenge of this project for me. @casablanca agree!
July 21st, 2025  
Brian ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact