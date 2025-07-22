Previous
Seascape by maggiemae
A small fishing boat coming into Oamaru Harbour - with an arty farty edit. I had to get the horizon totally horizontal too! Looking at it, now, not sure I have!
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Diana ace
This is so stunning Maggiemae, a wonderful capture and edit with those beautiful tones. It looks pretty straight to me, the odd swell might be on the left ;-)
July 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
You should add the tag etsooi-166 (edit the scary out to it). Wonderful
July 22nd, 2025  
Brian ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 22nd, 2025  
Annie D ace
the arty farty edit is fabulous!
July 22nd, 2025  
Janice ace
Great effect!
July 22nd, 2025  
katy ace
Fantastic arty farty edit and I think you did a terrific job on the horizon
July 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice effect Maggie - love your arty farty !!
July 22nd, 2025  
