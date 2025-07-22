Sign up
Previous
Photo 4647
Seascape
A small fishing boat coming into Oamaru Harbour - with an arty farty edit. I had to get the horizon totally horizontal too! Looking at it, now, not sure I have!
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
7
3
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5939
photos
172
followers
70
following
1273% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
10th February 2025 7:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
out to sea
Diana
ace
This is so stunning Maggiemae, a wonderful capture and edit with those beautiful tones. It looks pretty straight to me, the odd swell might be on the left ;-)
July 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
You should add the tag etsooi-166 (edit the scary out to it). Wonderful
July 22nd, 2025
Brian
ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 22nd, 2025
Annie D
ace
the arty farty edit is fabulous!
July 22nd, 2025
Janice
ace
Great effect!
July 22nd, 2025
katy
ace
Fantastic arty farty edit and I think you did a terrific job on the horizon
July 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice effect Maggie - love your arty farty !!
July 22nd, 2025
