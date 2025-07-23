Previous
Each morning.. by maggiemae
Each morning..

we hear this tui sing somewhat loudly! He is in our huge magnolia tree right in front of our patio. Alongside is a chorus of little ring-eyes waiting for their daily helping of leftover porridge.
Super on the Black.
23rd July 2025

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Casablanca
I see him!
July 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Pretty
July 23rd, 2025  
Janice
He's well framed by the magnolia! Great you caught him with beak open.
July 23rd, 2025  
