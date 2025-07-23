Sign up
Previous
Photo 4648
Each morning..
we hear this tui sing somewhat loudly! He is in our huge magnolia tree right in front of our patio. Alongside is a chorus of little ring-eyes waiting for their daily helping of leftover porridge.
Super on the Black.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
3
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5940
photos
172
followers
70
following
1258
4642
4643
4644
4645
4646
4647
4648
Tags
magnolia
,
tui
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I see him!
July 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
July 23rd, 2025
Janice
ace
He's well framed by the magnolia! Great you caught him with beak open.
July 23rd, 2025
