Photo 4649
Struggling but defiant..
New daffodils on the other side of our lawn are looking hopeful but really, it's only July! The frost this morning made the lawn in front of these daffodils so white!
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5941
photos
172
followers
70
following
1273% complete
Tags
daffodil
,
frost
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So wonderful to see - a sign of better things to come !
July 24th, 2025
