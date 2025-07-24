Previous
Struggling but defiant.. by maggiemae
Photo 4649

Struggling but defiant..

New daffodils on the other side of our lawn are looking hopeful but really, it's only July! The frost this morning made the lawn in front of these daffodils so white!
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
1273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful to see - a sign of better things to come !
July 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact