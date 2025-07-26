Sign up
Previous
Photo 4650
Jet trail
Saw this first thing this morning. It is so sharp and clear! Its trajectory looks as if it is going to the moon!
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
4
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5943
photos
172
followers
70
following
1273% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th July 2025 8:27am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
jet traill
Corinne C
ace
Nice and long
July 26th, 2025
katy
ace
It looks fabulous against that beautiful sunrise color
July 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 26th, 2025
Brennie B
Nice one!
July 26th, 2025
