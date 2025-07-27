Previous
The winter rose by maggiemae
Photo 4651

The winter rose

Hellebores. Tiny plant just managing to survive with the continued frosts! As usual this photo was taken lying on the ground but this time I had a plan to get to my feet again! My knees got muddy and wet though.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
1274% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact