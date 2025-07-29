Previous
Rhodos.. by maggiemae
Photo 4653

Rhodos..

The fragile beauty of these early rhododendrons is obvious here, These are yellow and are surviving in spite of some nasty frosts, Nice on the Black
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1274% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact