Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4654
My Life's Story
Not exactly - more like stories from my life. This is the book I was able to publish about my life from the beginnings. I had to answer 50 questions so I think it was a bit higgledy piggedly and not in a time sequence. This is John reading the book.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
5947
photos
172
followers
70
following
1275% complete
View this month »
4647
4648
4649
4650
4651
4652
4653
4654
Latest from all albums
4648
1259
4649
4650
4651
4652
4653
4654
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
30th July 2025 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autobiography - of sorts
CC Folk
ace
It still sounds like a fun project. I bet it is an interesting read.
July 30th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a lovely shot of John, probably getting some more info from the early stages of your life. Such a wonderful idea, and I am sure a fascinating read.
July 30th, 2025
julia
ace
John's looking a bit smug.. is he finding out a secret..
My Sister was doing something similar.. Her daughter gave it to her for Christmas.. Sister rang me for some info as she could rember things about me .. lol
July 30th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@julzmaioro
He caught me taking a photo and positioned the book so you could see the cover!
July 30th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@gardenfolk
In some ways it was an interesting story and quite different in the ages. Not that obvious as I didn't want to upset anybody!
July 30th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@julzmaioro
No secrets, Julia - I couldn't do that!
July 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
My Sister was doing something similar.. Her daughter gave it to her for Christmas.. Sister rang me for some info as she could rember things about me .. lol