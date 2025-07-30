Previous
My Life's Story
My Life's Story

Not exactly - more like stories from my life. This is the book I was able to publish about my life from the beginnings. I had to answer 50 questions so I think it was a bit higgledy piggedly and not in a time sequence. This is John reading the book.
Maggiemae

In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
CC Folk ace
It still sounds like a fun project. I bet it is an interesting read.
July 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a lovely shot of John, probably getting some more info from the early stages of your life. Such a wonderful idea, and I am sure a fascinating read.
July 30th, 2025  
julia ace
John's looking a bit smug.. is he finding out a secret..
My Sister was doing something similar.. Her daughter gave it to her for Christmas.. Sister rang me for some info as she could rember things about me .. lol
July 30th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@julzmaioro He caught me taking a photo and positioned the book so you could see the cover!
July 30th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@gardenfolk In some ways it was an interesting story and quite different in the ages. Not that obvious as I didn't want to upset anybody!
July 30th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@julzmaioro No secrets, Julia - I couldn't do that!
July 30th, 2025  
