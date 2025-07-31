Sign up
Photo 4655
Night Scene
From our bed in the bedroom looking through the open door into the living area. It appealed to me. It's nighttime and I'm in bed with my camera. BOB.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
5948
photos
172
followers
70
following
4648
4649
4650
4651
4652
4653
4654
4655
1259
4649
4650
4651
4652
4653
4654
4655
11
2
1
365
COOLPIX P1000
31st July 2025 9:55pm
Tags
bedroom view
katy
ace
A lovely look into your home from the bedroom
July 31st, 2025
Brennie B
Really nice. Makes you want to just step in there. The lighting is lovely
July 31st, 2025
