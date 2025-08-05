Sign up
Previous
Photo 4657
Frost
Really white this morning! This is one of our plants which has thick leaves. Don't worry about the cold for this plant's survival but do worry about our toes and noses - they get quite cold!
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
5950
photos
172
followers
70
following
1275% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
5th August 2025 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frost
