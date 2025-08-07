Previous
On the other side by maggiemae
On the other side

of the valley, the construction goes on in the Retirement Centre. The late sun lights up this unfinished apartment block. It's high on a ridge and has wonderful views for 360deg! Do we or don't we!
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
haskar ace
This beautiful sunset light is a good metaphor. When we can no longer live independently and need constant assistance, such homes are a very good solution. It's good that this final live's stretch is so sunny.
August 7th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@haskar Yes but if you can actually cope with what's up, why move? I'm only looking at assistance and social connections!
August 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 7th, 2025  
haskar ace
@maggiemae This is a very difficult decision, and it's good when an older person can make it on their own. Not everyone can agree to the conditions in such places, but over time, it becomes the only option.
August 7th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@haskar I agree - over time. But the huge effort of selling the home and doing whatever with all the many details of your old nicknakes to keep or not keep, it may be too much to deal with!
August 7th, 2025  
Brian ace
Love the golden light
August 7th, 2025  
