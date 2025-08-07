Sign up
Previous
Photo 4658
On the other side
of the valley, the construction goes on in the Retirement Centre. The late sun lights up this unfinished apartment block. It's high on a ridge and has wonderful views for 360deg! Do we or don't we!
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
6
2
4651
4652
4653
4654
4655
4656
4657
4658
Tags
across
,
the valley
haskar
ace
This beautiful sunset light is a good metaphor. When we can no longer live independently and need constant assistance, such homes are a very good solution. It's good that this final live's stretch is so sunny.
August 7th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@haskar
Yes but if you can actually cope with what's up, why move? I'm only looking at assistance and social connections!
August 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 7th, 2025
haskar
ace
@maggiemae
This is a very difficult decision, and it's good when an older person can make it on their own. Not everyone can agree to the conditions in such places, but over time, it becomes the only option.
August 7th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@haskar
I agree - over time. But the huge effort of selling the home and doing whatever with all the many details of your old nicknakes to keep or not keep, it may be too much to deal with!
August 7th, 2025
Brian
ace
Love the golden light
August 7th, 2025
