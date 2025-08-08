Previous
Camelia by maggiemae
Photo 4659

Camelia

Playing with the camellia which is showing flowers above the rest of the plant. Soft and pastel colours hide the vibrant true colour of this camellia!
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 8th, 2025  
Annie D ace
it looks lovely in pastel:)
August 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact