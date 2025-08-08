Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4659
Camelia
Playing with the camellia which is showing flowers above the rest of the plant. Soft and pastel colours hide the vibrant true colour of this camellia!
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
5952
photos
172
followers
70
following
1276% complete
View this month »
4652
4653
4654
4655
4656
4657
4658
4659
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th August 2025 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camelia
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 8th, 2025
Annie D
ace
it looks lovely in pastel:)
August 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close