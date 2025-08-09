Previous
whoops.. by maggiemae
whoops..

I took another look at my photo from last night and took another breath! Thanks to Beryl @beryl some tiny beings have appeared in this scene! I wonder what their appearance means!
Maggiemae

In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
You turned it into a beautiful fairyland Maggiemae :-)
August 9th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana Fun, Diana - but learnt a lot in this edit!
August 9th, 2025  
Wylie ace
quite the fairy story image now.
August 9th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana I think we could name these fairies, Diana! How about, Diana and Daisy?
August 9th, 2025  
