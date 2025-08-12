Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4663
Just another
-- sunset! And each one is a challenge for focus and colour. Tonight is supposed to be a chance to see meteor showers but it's all after midnight and I'm not going to be up then. But it would be goo to see if someone else captures them!
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
5956
photos
172
followers
70
following
1277% complete
View this month »
4656
4657
4658
4659
4660
4661
4662
4663
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th August 2025 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
Brian
ace
Glorious on black
August 12th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@briaan
You are quite right - thank you Brian!
August 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
gorgeous capture of these beautiful layers.
August 12th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous.
August 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Splendid
August 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close