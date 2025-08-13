Sign up
Previous
Photo 4664
Purely for bokeh
Recognising that light behind the bush results in good bokeh. From our kitchen window.
The wee red hatted elf remains unknown - I think he needs a name.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Tags
bokeh
Joan Robillard
Cute
August 13th, 2025
JackieR
Gorgeous elf! I shall call her Helf ( does she have a partner called N. Safety?)!
August 13th, 2025
Brian
Cute. Love the backlight
August 13th, 2025
