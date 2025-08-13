Previous
Purely for bokeh by maggiemae
Photo 4664

Purely for bokeh

Recognising that light behind the bush results in good bokeh. From our kitchen window.
The wee red hatted elf remains unknown - I think he needs a name.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Cute
August 13th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous elf! I shall call her Helf ( does she have a partner called N. Safety?)!
August 13th, 2025  
Brian ace
Cute. Love the backlight
August 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact