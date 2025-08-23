Previous
Raw comparison by maggiemae
Photo 4670

Raw comparison

The one on the left is raw, and the one on the right is "fine". What I normally choose. I edited them exactly the same way and can't really choose the best. However, one has to experiment. Evening clouds on the horizon.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Maggiemae

Brian ace
An interesting comparison. It seems the HDR produced richer colours in the clouds.
August 23rd, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I didn't realise, @briaan that raw was HDR. l used to have a camera that did 3 photos and you put them alltogether as an edit app. But then I have an app that does HDR on the one photo. I don't use it as it is too dramatic.
August 23rd, 2025  
