Photo 4670
Raw comparison
The one on the left is raw, and the one on the right is "fine". What I normally choose. I edited them exactly the same way and can't really choose the best. However, one has to experiment. Evening clouds on the horizon.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
2
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Brian
ace
An interesting comparison. It seems the HDR produced richer colours in the clouds.
August 23rd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
I didn't realise,
@briaan
that raw was HDR. l used to have a camera that did 3 photos and you put them alltogether as an edit app. But then I have an app that does HDR on the one photo. I don't use it as it is too dramatic.
August 23rd, 2025
