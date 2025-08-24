Sign up
Photo 4671
Fish Pie
I had planned this for some time. Needed the right potatoes, some fresh fish and had prawns in the freezer that needed their tail removed! How can one serve prawns with their hard tail on! I used a fish chowder soup as a base.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
22nd August 2025 7:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fish pie
Dione Giorgio
Looks very delicious. Well done. Enjoy eating it.
August 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks delish
August 24th, 2025
