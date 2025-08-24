Previous
Fish Pie by maggiemae
Photo 4671

Fish Pie

I had planned this for some time. Needed the right potatoes, some fresh fish and had prawns in the freezer that needed their tail removed! How can one serve prawns with their hard tail on! I used a fish chowder soup as a base.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1279% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Looks very delicious. Well done. Enjoy eating it.
August 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks delish
August 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact