Sundown by maggiemae
Under an unusual sky. As I watched the sun go down, I thought - the sun doesn't go down - it's earth going up! A different perspective!
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
What an amazing sky and silhouettes fav
August 27th, 2025  
