Previous
Photo 4672
Sundown
Under an unusual sky. As I watched the sun go down, I thought - the sun doesn't go down - it's earth going up! A different perspective!
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
2
3
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
5966
photos
171
followers
70
following
1280% complete
View this month »
4665
4666
4667
4668
4669
4670
4671
4672
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
27th August 2025 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
What an amazing sky and silhouettes fav
August 27th, 2025
