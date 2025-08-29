Sign up
Portrait
Used this to photograph above other rhododendrons towards the yellow ones. Also chose "A" and reduced F to 2.8. It seemed to take 3 photos so I presumed it needed an app to take an HDR. Which I did and this is the result. Nothing special, I thought.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Photo Details
rhodo
rhodo
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 29th, 2025
katy
ace
Very pretty and I think as I have told you before I don't remember ever seeing yellow Rhododendron.
August 29th, 2025
