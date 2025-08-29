Previous
Used this to photograph above other rhododendrons towards the yellow ones. Also chose "A" and reduced F to 2.8. It seemed to take 3 photos so I presumed it needed an app to take an HDR. Which I did and this is the result. Nothing special, I thought.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Maggiemae

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
katy ace
Very pretty and I think as I have told you before I don’t remember ever seeing yellow Rhododendron.
