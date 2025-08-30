Daffs in focus...

Previous
I've been trying to do manual focus instead of auto and now have found out how to do it! It worked here while other plants and the background were not in focus.
30th August 2025

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely view and light on the daffs !
August 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 30th, 2025  
