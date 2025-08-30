Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4675
Daffs in focus...
I've been trying to do manual focus instead of auto and now have found out how to do it! It worked here while other plants and the background were not in focus.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
5969
photos
171
followers
70
following
1280% complete
View this month »
4668
4669
4670
4671
4672
4673
4674
4675
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
27th August 2025 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffs
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely view and light on the daffs !
August 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close