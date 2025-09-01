Previous
Spring beginnings by maggiemae
Photo 4676

Spring beginnings

What more is right on the first day of Spring. These two little lambs keep close to each other, being twins. The small flock of sheep are across the road from us.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact