Previous
Hair Cut by maggiemae
Photo 4677

Hair Cut

I desperately needed a hair cut with hairs getting in my mouth and eyes! I took a picture to the hairdressers of a style and she actually did a reasonable job. Hubby said, 'no comment'!
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
I think it looks lovely. Hubby's don't like change do they
September 3rd, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@onewing Thanks, Babs - you are so right!
September 3rd, 2025  
summerfield ace
maybe he wasn't wearing his eyeglasses? it's cute and you look lovely. aces!
September 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact