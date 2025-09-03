Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4677
Hair Cut
I desperately needed a hair cut with hairs getting in my mouth and eyes! I took a picture to the hairdressers of a style and she actually did a reasonable job. Hubby said, 'no comment'!
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
5971
photos
171
followers
70
following
1281% complete
View this month »
4670
4671
4672
4673
4674
4675
4676
4677
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
3rd September 2025 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
time for a change
Babs
ace
I think it looks lovely. Hubby's don't like change do they
September 3rd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@onewing
Thanks, Babs - you are so right!
September 3rd, 2025
summerfield
ace
maybe he wasn't wearing his eyeglasses? it's cute and you look lovely. aces!
September 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close