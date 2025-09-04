The Old Manse

We are staying in a small self contained unit here at a place called "Pleasant Point" Our experience wasn't initially pleasant. We couldn't access the lock box to get the key. It just wouldn't work. Eventually after a few phone calls, the man of the house drove up and got us another key. Then we decided to go to the local pub to get a meal. It appeared to be very dark in the first bar we came to and had to traverse a very dark corridor to get to the Dining Room. Discovered they had just had a power outage. Refused to serve us anything and were quite rude telling us to leave immediately! We got into conversation with another couple who had just finished their meal which was nice except for the bossy managerial lady who kept telling us to leave. Eventually we managed to get a pie a the next door superette which was just closing.

Lots of fun!