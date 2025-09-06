And a new problem..

After the last few hiccups on our small weekend away including some unmentionables here, this new event happened while we were waiting for our dishes to be served in this hotel restaurant! Then loud sirens went off and a voice over the loudspeakers said to evacuate immediately through the next fire exit! Everyone trailed out obediently and stood there in the carpark. Then the fire engine arrived sirens blazing! A guy climbed out clearly not in a hurry, went up to John and amazingly said, "Are you John Munro'? I wondered if we had been set up! But no, he recognised John and told him his father used to ride with Burt, John's father in Invercargill!! Shook his hand then wandered into the hotel. Sure enough it proved to be a false alarm. However our meals were all overcooked having to wait at least 20 minutes! What's next?