Previous
Mayten Tree by maggiemae
Photo 4680

Mayten Tree

Never heard of it but it is a huge tree right outside our Christchurch hotel unit. Also known as Chilean Mayten. Its evergreen and obviously reaches great height!
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact