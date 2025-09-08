Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4680
Mayten Tree
Never heard of it but it is a huge tree right outside our Christchurch hotel unit. Also known as Chilean Mayten. Its evergreen and obviously reaches great height!
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
5974
photos
171
followers
70
following
1282% complete
View this month »
4673
4674
4675
4676
4677
4678
4679
4680
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th September 2025 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close