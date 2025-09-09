Previous
Spring by maggiemae
Photo 4681

Spring

I know this property always on our left going north. Particularly in Spring when the field is covered in daffodils. I got John to stop for this photo and consequently noticed this lovely old house...I wonder what is it's history!
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
What a beautiful display of daffies. Good you could stop to get this sweet image.
September 9th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@dide I'm always nervous about saying, could we stop? But John skidded to a stop then crossed the road to get this shot so I didn't have to cross a busy highway!
September 9th, 2025  
Annie D ace
what a beautiful display of daffs - I am curious where the busy highway is - this looks so peaceful and rural :)
September 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact