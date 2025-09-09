Sign up
Previous
Photo 4681
Spring
I know this property always on our left going north. Particularly in Spring when the field is covered in daffodils. I got John to stop for this photo and consequently noticed this lovely old house...I wonder what is it's history!
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
3
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
5975
photos
171
followers
70
following
1282% complete
4674
4675
4676
4677
4678
4679
4680
4681
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
9th September 2025 2:24pm
Tags
a spring driveway
Dianne
ace
What a beautiful display of daffies. Good you could stop to get this sweet image.
September 9th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@dide
I'm always nervous about saying, could we stop? But John skidded to a stop then crossed the road to get this shot so I didn't have to cross a busy highway!
September 9th, 2025
Annie D
ace
what a beautiful display of daffs - I am curious where the busy highway is - this looks so peaceful and rural :)
September 9th, 2025
