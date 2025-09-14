Previous
Outside the window by maggiemae
Photo 4684

Outside the window

and just below, this bird hovers and doesn't fly away with my presence behind the window. I think the window needs cleaning if I'm going to take photos behind them.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, does it have a nest there?
September 15th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana No, I don't think so at all. I had just watered this area having put down rose food.
September 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact