Previous
Photo 4684
Outside the window
and just below, this bird hovers and doesn't fly away with my presence behind the window. I think the window needs cleaning if I'm going to take photos behind them.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
3
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day.
5978
photos
171
followers
70
following
1283% complete
4677
4678
4679
4680
4681
4682
4683
4684
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
14th September 2025 9:47am
Tags
bird not on a wing"
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, does it have a nest there?
September 15th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
No, I don't think so at all. I had just watered this area having put down rose food.
September 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 15th, 2025
