Previous
Over the roofs... by maggiemae
Photo 4685

Over the roofs...

To the west of us the sunset colours were so bright.. I left the dark houses and roofs as contrast.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact