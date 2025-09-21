Sign up
Photo 4687
The other side..
Sometimes looking the other way from a sunset brings another look to the evening sky! Always seems to be pink. Looking to the north east of our home.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Tags
sunset
,
colours
Diana
ace
a beautiful capture of this lovely pink band of colour in the blue sky.
September 21st, 2025
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous.
September 21st, 2025
