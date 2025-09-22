Sign up
Previous
Photo 4688
Dessert
Not often eaten but tonight I thought we would try the bought pancakes. They were tasteless in spite of the rhubarb and raspberry jam, maple syrup and ice cream! Remind me not to buy them but to make them fresh.
BOB....
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
1
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
5982
photos
171
followers
69
following
View this month »
View this month »
Tags
dessert
Brennie B
Good idea!.
September 22nd, 2025
