Dessert by maggiemae
Photo 4688

Dessert

Not often eaten but tonight I thought we would try the bought pancakes. They were tasteless in spite of the rhubarb and raspberry jam, maple syrup and ice cream! Remind me not to buy them but to make them fresh.
BOB....
22nd September 2025

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1284% complete

Photo Details

Brennie B
Good idea!.
September 22nd, 2025  
