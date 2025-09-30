Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4692
Golden nugget..
Sun through a number of bushes. I tried to get the sun's rays but just got bokeh instead.
This evening, we were watching tube videos and the two of us were remarking on the activities... we thought just as well no one was videoing us!
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
5987
photos
171
followers
69
following
1285% complete
View this month »
4685
4686
4687
4688
4689
4690
4691
4692
Latest from all albums
4686
4687
4688
1261
4689
4690
4691
4692
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th September 2025 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun sinking
Diana
ace
You got some wonderful bokeh here!
September 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Abundant bokeh!
September 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close