Golden nugget..

Sun through a number of bushes. I tried to get the sun's rays but just got bokeh instead.
This evening, we were watching tube videos and the two of us were remarking on the activities... we thought just as well no one was videoing us!
Maggiemae

In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Diana ace
You got some wonderful bokeh here!
September 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Abundant bokeh!
September 30th, 2025  
