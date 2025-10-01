Sign up
Previous
Photo 4693
Unseasonal
The weather gave us a surprise today with snow falling quite low on on the hills around us! Fierce winds blew most of the blossom off and broke branches. We were warm inside though.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Tags
snow
,
in
,
spring'
