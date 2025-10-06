Previous
Focus by maggiemae
Photo 4695

Focus

Trying to focus on good focus. If you look into the middle of the left hand bloom of our beautiful rhododendron, you will see the legs of Master Bumble Bee. This was taken from the lounge window.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1286% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Well spotted and captured
October 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact