Super Moon by maggiemae
Super Moon

According to Nasa, the full moon at its closest point can appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest moon of the year. What we are describing is what’s called perigee and apogee, they are the two points where the moon is at its closest and its furthest to earth, and that’s because the moon’s orbit is elliptical. When you get the moon at its closest point during a full moon, that’s when we have a ‘supermoon’.” Heaven knows what perigee and apogee means but I loved the clear picture of our moon at this time! As often, BOB!.....
7th October 2025

Maggiemae

In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Brigette
fabulous
October 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
October 7th, 2025  
Babs
Interesting narrative. Very moody
October 7th, 2025  
