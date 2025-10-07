Super Moon

According to Nasa, the full moon at its closest point can appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest moon of the year. What we are describing is what’s called perigee and apogee, they are the two points where the moon is at its closest and its furthest to earth, and that’s because the moon’s orbit is elliptical. When you get the moon at its closest point during a full moon, that’s when we have a ‘supermoon’.” Heaven knows what perigee and apogee means but I loved the clear picture of our moon at this time! As often, BOB!.....