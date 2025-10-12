Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4699
Small book box
One of these little handmade edifices that is weather proof and is made for swapping books! I so appreciate the picture here on one side. There are signs saying that a camera is operating here - would like to know who uses these tiny book libraries!
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
5994
photos
171
followers
69
following
1287% complete
View this month »
4692
4693
4694
4695
4696
4697
4698
4699
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
12th October 2025 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
down and around
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Sounds like someone else wants to know too, hence the camera! Cute design
October 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
This so adorable!
October 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close