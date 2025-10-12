Previous
Small book box by maggiemae
One of these little handmade edifices that is weather proof and is made for swapping books! I so appreciate the picture here on one side. There are signs saying that a camera is operating here - would like to know who uses these tiny book libraries!
12th October 2025

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1287% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sounds like someone else wants to know too, hence the camera! Cute design
October 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
This so adorable!
October 12th, 2025  
