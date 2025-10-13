Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4700
Wisteria
This plant is perfect at the moment with just a few leaves arriving on the branches. Close up or afar - so good.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
5995
photos
171
followers
69
following
1287% complete
View this month »
4693
4694
4695
4696
4697
4698
4699
4700
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
13th October 2025 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wisteria
Carole Sandford
ace
This is a beautiful capture! I love wisteria.
October 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
It is beautiful
October 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
October 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close