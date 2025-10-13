Previous
Wisteria by maggiemae
Photo 4700

Wisteria

This plant is perfect at the moment with just a few leaves arriving on the branches. Close up or afar - so good.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
This is a beautiful capture! I love wisteria.
October 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
It is beautiful
October 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
October 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact