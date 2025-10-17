Sign up
Previous
Photo 4702
The other side of sunset
Lovely pinks developing in the sky above the sea in the distance.
the camellia bush is in our property and has more flowers on it this year than ever!
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
3
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Tags
looking east
Linda Godwin
Beautiful colorful sky!!. I love it when that happens, we wait and turn around and see the colors in the sky.
October 19th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
It’s uncanny how the sky can turn so link some evenings. Looks a beautiful evening & your Camelia is flowering beautifully.
October 19th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@happypat
Its one of four in our garden, Pat.
October 19th, 2025
