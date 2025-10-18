historic beer

Previous
In the 1960's Deep Cove was only accessible from the sea or via the Wilmot Pass walking track. In 1964, however, the cove saw the start of considerable activity as it became an important part of the Manapouri Hydroelectricity Project as the site of the tailrace tunnel from Lake Manapouri.[3] A 10 kilometres (6.2 mi) tunnel connects the cove with the lake. The tunnel was completed in late 1969, with the power station became operational the following year.
This can of beer was made expressly for the workers. So it is over 57 years old - it still has the beer inside!
