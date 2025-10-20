Sign up
Photo 4704
Madonna
Son Shaun bought these for my birthday and then the bouquet held 2 opened flowers and numerous ones still to open! What good value! This is the last one to open - 6 days later!
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Tags
lillies
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How lovely, what a nice gift
October 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
Gorgeous macro. Not only a beautiful gift but a photo opportunity too
October 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 20th, 2025
